Singapore freezes mosque activities after fatwa committee’s approval

PETALING JAYA: Singapore has ordered the temporary closure of four mosques following confirmation that they are frequented by those who had been to a Muslim missionary convention in Kuala Lumpur where a Covid-19 patient had also attended.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) also announced the closure of all mosques for five days beginning tomorrow, with all mosque activities including weekly Friday prayers suspended for two weeks.

“Communal activities such congregational prayers (daily and Friday) may expose congregants to transmission of the virus by unsuspecting infected individuals,” MUIS said in a statement.

“The Fatwa Committee has released a fatwa on the permissibility of closing mosques and suspending the Friday congregational prayer where the need arises in the interest of public health and safety.”



