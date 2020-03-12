We will track down betrayers in party one by one, says Fahmi

PETALING JAYA: PKR’s communications director Fahmi Fadzil has issued a warning to party members who intend to betray the party, saying such leaders or members will be tracked down one by one.

Fahmi said disciplinary action will be taken against any individuals considered to have betrayed the party’s struggle, adding that PKR was currently undergoing a cleansing process.

“A number of members who betrayed the party have already been removed.

“Consider this as a warning. The thorn in our flesh … we will find you one by one.

“We will deal with them under the party’s provisions,” he said at a talk streamed online titled “Never Despair: Finding Hope and Rebuilding Malaysia”.

Previously, party chief organising secretary Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad had said that 27 PKR members had been sacked since the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government collapsed. Four other members are in the process of being sacked.

The 27 included the party’s former deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali and former vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin, who were sacked after a central leadership meeting on Feb 24.

Aside from Azmin and Zuraida, nine other MPs had ditched the PH government to support Muhyiddin Yassin as the eighth prime minister.

They have now become official PPBM members, whereas Selangau MP Baru Bian, chose to remain an independent MP after giving his support for Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister at the last minute.

Also on the list of sacked PKR members are former deputy party youth chief Muhammad Hilman Idham, who is also Azmin’s political secretary, and Zuraida’s political secretary Nor Hizwan Ahmad.



