Faizal Azumu back as Perak MB

PETALING JAYA: Perak PPBM chief Ahmad Faizal Azumu has been re-appointed as the menteri besar, the state palace announced today.

A statement from the palace said Sultan Nazrin Shah considers that Faizal, who resigned as MB following the break-up of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition in the state, commands the majority support from assemblymen.

A swearing-in ceremony will be held at 3.30pm today at Istana Iskandariah today.

Sultan Nazrin previously accepted Faizal’s resignation as the 12th menteri besar of Perak, which led to the termination of the exco posts.

This came after Faizal announced that Perikatan Nasional, comprising Umno, PAS and PPBM, had received the support of 32 state assemblymen to form the new government in Perak.

The realignment came in the wake of Perikatan Nasional’s formation of the federal government.

Perak PH has since labelled Faizal’s actions a betrayal of the people’s mandate and demanded that the Chenderiang assemblyman apologise to the people.



