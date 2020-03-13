Fuel prices continue to drop across the board

PETALING JAYA: Fuel prices will drop across the board at midnight, for the second consecutive week, the finance ministry announced this evening.

RON97 will drop 9 sen and will retail at RM2.10 per litre, while RON95 is down 7 sen to RM1.82 per litre.

The price of diesel will also drop 9 sen and will retail at RM1.87 per litre.

The new rates will take effect from tomorrow till March 20.

According to the finance ministry, the drop in fuel prices is due to the dispute among oil producing nations and the Covid-19 pandemic.



