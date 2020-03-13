King calls for shorter Friday sermon, asks mosques to take preventive steps

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah has called on all mosques to shorten the Friday sermon and to provide temperature readings, hand sanitizers and face masks as prevention measures against Covid-19 infection.

Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the King agreed for all Muslim males to make ablutions at home before going to the mosque and those showing symptoms of the disease not to attend Friday prayers as advised by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri yesterday.

He said Sultan Abdullah also decreed that all mosques hold a recital of Qunut Nazilah during the congregational Subuh and Friday prayers to pray for protection from Covid-19 infection.

He said the King was concerned about the situation and had followed the latest developments closely.

Sultan Abdullah had also expressed worry over the people’s safety and health following the increase in the number of confirmed cases, he said.



