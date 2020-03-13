Kuantan traders allowed to challenge authorities over Jawi signage

PETALING JAYA: The High Court in Kuantan will hear a judicial review application filed by three businessmen against the Kuantan Municipal Council and the Pahang government to revoke the use of Jawi on signboards at their premises.

Lawyer T Gunaseelan, who is appearing for Jehan Abdullah, Phang Long Yen and A Dana Palan, said judge Zainal Azman Abdul Aziz had granted his clients leave to challenge the decision-making process of the council and the government.

“Leave was granted without contest as there were no representatives from the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC),” he told FMT today.

Gunaseelan, who was assisted by Siti Kasim, said the judge had fixed April 29 to hear the substantive arguments.

“We will now serve the legal papers to the AGC, state government and the council in preparation for the hearing,” he added.

Jehan, Phang and Dana Palan want the High Court to quash the state executive council’s decision on March 1, 2018 to uplift the use of Jawi.

The trio also want the local authority to revoke an order dated April 3, 2019 for all business outlets under its jurisdiction to prominently display the Jawi signage.

State Local Government and Housing Committee chairman Abd Rahim Muda said on Dec 31 that those who disobey the order could be fined up to RM250.

He said their business licences could also be revoked if they refused to follow the directive.

Pahang had announced that all business premises and road signs in the state should use Jawi, with the script equal in size to the Roman letters.



