Muhyiddin announces major mobilisation of health facilities nationwide to fight Covid-19

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin tonight announced a major mobilisation of health facilities nationwide to fight Covid-19.

In an address to the nation, he said the health and defence ministries will be collaborating to share facilities as preparation to receive more Covid-19 cases.

The collaboration will also be between private and university hospitals.

“Additionally, there are 57 public hospitals and 170 government health clinics across the country that are prepared to carry out health screenings on those who have Covid-19 symptoms,” he said.

Muhyiddin said Putrajaya has identified a hospital in each state which will specialise in the treatment of cases.

This is in addition to Hospital Sungai Buloh, which has already been designated to treat Covid-19 patients, with a capacity of 772 patients at any one time.

“The capabilities of laboratories to carry out Covid-19 tests have also been increased.

“This includes 22 laboratories under the health ministry and other labs under the defence and agriculture and agro-based ministries,” he said.



