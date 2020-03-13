Najib trial takes week-long break as lawyers test for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court has tentatively set March 19 to resume Najib Razak’s 1MDB trial after the defence team said that lead counsel Muhammad Shafee Abdullah was waiting for the outcome of a Covid-19 test he took yesterday.

“Until the test results are out by end of today, they have to be quarantined at home,” defence member Noor Farhah Mustaffa told High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequearah.

Six others in Najib’s defence team will also be tested for Covid-19.

Yesterday, the court was told that Shafee and team members attended a kenduri last weekend with Shafee’s sister-in-law, who was in close contact with her work colleague who had tested positive for Covid-19.

“I need to be notified about the result on Monday morning,” said Sequerah.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib told the court that the prosecution team members will also get themselves tested today.

Ad-hoc prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram had also tested for Covid-19.

Najib is facing 25 charges of money laundering and abuse of power over alleged 1MDB funds amounting to RM2.28 billion deposited in his AmBank accounts between February 2011 and December 2014.



