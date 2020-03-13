Reviving federal development department not giving away state rights, says Sabah PPBM

KOTA KINABALU: PPBM today said reviving the Sabah federal development department (JPPS) has nothing to do with handing over state rights to the federal government.

The party’s Sabah chief, Hajiji Noor, reminded Chief Minister Shafie Apdal the state government is now an opposition government at the federal level.

He described Shafie’s assertion that reviving the department is tantamount to giving up state rights as “untrue and baseless”.

”Reviving JPPS is the best way for Sabah and its people to continue enjoying the development programmes and projects from the federal government under the current political situation.

“I am surprised and find it strange reading Shafie’s statement. He seems to be unaware and do not accept the fact that his government is now an opposition government at the federal level.

“Who is Shafie to try to be clever wanting to arrange the federal government’s affairs in Sabah?” he asked in a statement.

In rejecting Hajiji’s call to revive JPPS yesterday, Shafie said it is not what the people want, nor is it in line with the state’s efforts to transfer power from the federal government.

Hajiji said if Shafie is worried about losing power in managing federal projects and allocations in Sabah, then the Warisan president and his government should give their full support to the Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government.

“I find it strange that Shafie does not know and understand this scenario. It would be strange if the federal government development programmes and allocations are implemented by an opposition state government,” he said.



