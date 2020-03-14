Checks show no signs of panic buying of goods in Sabah following Covid-19 scare

KOTA KINABALU: There is no overbuying by consumers in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak in Sabah.

The Sabah domestic trade and consumer affairs ministry found this out after deploying officers to check whether there was any shortage of goods after alleged panic buying by a few people.

State director Georgie Abas said 200 enforcement officers and 90 price monitoring officers were deployed to selected locations statewide.

“Today, checks on essential goods at supermarkets and wholesalers were held jointly with the media.

“We have found all items, including basic necessities, remained sufficient. There was no overbuying by consumers,” he said here today.

Abas said no panic buying was reported by the ministry’s branch officers who checked 31 markets, 13 hypermarkets, 48 supermarkets and 58 sundry shops and mini markets statewide over the last 24 hours.

The first Covid-19 case was recorded in Tawau on March 12. The number shot up to 15 in just one day and is expected to go up further.

Abas said the ministry had opened up 438 cases against traders who flouted the law and received 395 complaints from consumers between January and March.

He said goods valued at RM236,235.98 were confiscated over the same period.

“So far RM69,420 in compound fines have been collected from offenders.

“The ministry also resolved 353 complaints from consumers. Another 42 complaints are still under investigation,” said Abas.



