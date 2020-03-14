Electricity discounts for sectors affected by Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Sectors affected by the Covid-19 outbreak will receive discounts on their electricity bills, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said today.

In a statement today, he said the discount was among the measures to be implemented under the 2020 Economic Stimulus Package announced in February.

“I will also ensure that the country’s electricity supply industry supports the government’s efforts to implement the economic stimulus package by accelerating the implementation of renewable energy projects as well as the development of the country’s electricity supply infrastructure,” he said.

Shamsul also said his ministry was reviewing plans made in the energy sector to ensure that the initiatives were in line with the new government’s desires and policies.

He said the direction of the country’s power generation industry under the new government would also be announced after he had received detailed input on the matter.

Shamsul said the agenda to boost renewable energy growth would also continue in line with the government’s aspirations under the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030.



