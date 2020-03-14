Masses, church activities suspended in Kuching

KUCHING: The Catholic archdiocese of Kuching has suspended all masses from March 20 to April 3 over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Archbishop Simon Poh said other activities such as catechism classes and Sunday school have also been been shelved.

In a statement today, he said the church is making arrangements to broadcast masses online during weekends.

Earlier today, Sarawak confirmed six new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to nine. Seven of the cases are in Kuching and two in Limbang.

On Thursday, Peninsular Malaysia’s three archbishops also announced the cancellation of masses and other events until the end of March.

Following that, Archbishop John Wong of Kota Kinabalu announced a similar suspension in the archdiocese.



