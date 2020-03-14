Not true son of PH politician brought RM2 mil into Singapore, says IGP

PETALING JAYA: Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador has denied a report the son of a senior Pakatan Harapan politician was caught with undeclared cash of RM 2 million in Singapore.

Hamid said police were investigating to trace the person or persons behind the false report.

“This is not true. We are investigating who had spread the fake news,” he told FMT.

Nanyang Siang Pau had reported that the son of a senior PH politician had brought the money into Singapore.

It quoted an unnamed source as saying a man with the “Tan Sri” title was also involved.

According to the report, some individuals will be appearing in court over the matter in the near future.



