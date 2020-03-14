Sarikei MP in hospital as Covid-19 patient

SIBU: The MP for Sarikei, Wong Ling Biu of DAP, has been admitted to Sibu Hospital as a patient under investigation for Covid-19.

Sarawak Health Director Dr Chin Zin Hong confirmed that Wong has been admitted to the hospital as a Covid-19 patient.

Wong is said to have attended several political meetings in Kuala Lumpur from Feb 29 until last week following the political upheaval that led to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.

Sibu Hospital has set up three teams, comprising medical officers and staff, to operate an infectious disease ward, with each team working a 12-hour shift, to prepare for any positive Covid-19 cases.

Deputy Sarawak Chief Minister Douglas Uggah Embas, who is the State Disaster Management Committee chairman, is expected to visit the hospital tomorrow to see the preparations made by the hospital.

Kemuyang Youth Camp, about 21km from here, has been identified as another centre for quarantine of Covid-19 patients.

Sibu Medical Officer Dr Teh Jo Hun saying it was still at the planning stage.

He also confirmed that a thermal scanner had been installed at the Sibu Airport on Feb 16 to check passengers arriving from outside of Sarawak.

Sibu Airport manager Zainuddin Abu Nasir said Malaysia Airports Holdings had purchased two portable thermal scanners to check its employees.



