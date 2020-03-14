Shorter visiting hours at all Penang hospitals

GEORGE TOWN: The visiting hours at all hospitals in Penang have been shortened and the number of visitors allowed in wards limited with immediate effect to contain the spread of Covid-19, said state health director Dr Asmayani Khalib.

She said children below the age of 12 would be strictly barred from visiting patients at the hospitals.

“The visiting hours at all hospitals in Penang will be from 1pm to 2pm and 5pm to 6.30pm every day, including on public holidays, with immediate effect until further notice,” she said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the Penang City Council (MBPP), in a statement, said a coffee shop in Bandar Baru Air Itam here was ordered to close for 14 days on March 6 due to a problem regarding its cleanliness and this case had nothing to do with the Covid-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, government hospitals in Terengganu have also shortened their visiting hours, effective today.

Terengganu health director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said the visiting hours at all government hospitals in the state will be from 1pm to 2pm and 5pm to 7pm every day, including on public holidays.



