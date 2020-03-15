Bung warns federal heads in Sabah to stop inviting state govt reps

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin today warned heads of federal agencies and departments in the state to cease including leaders from the ruling Sabah parties in their programmes or activities.

He said such action from the federal officers was akin to sabotaging the Perikatan Nasional government.

“I view this matter seriously and it should not have happened as PN now forms the federal government following the fall of the PH government.

“The head of all federal agencies in Sabah should realise and understand that all the ministers and reps from the ruling Sabah parties are in the opposition at the national level at this time,” he said here today.

Yesterday, Sabah Umno communication chief Ghazalie Ansing urged the education ministry to take action against Sabah education director Mistrine Radin for inviting a Warisan assistant minister to officiate an event in Beaufort recently.

Education is under the federal purview while the assistant minister in question was Assistant Sabah Education and Innovation Minister Jenifer Lasimbang, who is also Warisan’s Moyog assemblyman.

Other than Warisan, the ruling Sabah parties include Upko and Sabah DAP and Sabah PKR.

The Kinabatangan MP said the state Education Department needs to stop inviting ministers or reps from the ruling Sabah parties although such events may have been planned months earlier.

“This reminder also goes to district officers and district education offices across Sabah.

“Any violation of this instruction is akin to sabotaging the federal government,” Moktar said.



