Malaysia reports whopping 190 new Covid-19 cases

PETALING JAYA: A record high of 190 new Covid-19 cases were reported till noon today, bringing the total to 428 cases in Malaysia.

Health Minister Dr Adham Baba said, based on initial investigations, most of the cases were linked to the tabligh convention held at the Sri Petaling mosque.

“As of now, nine positive cases are in the Intensive Care Unit,” he said in a statement.

Yesterday, there were five cases in ICU. Out of the 428 cases, 42 have been discharged.

He said investigations and contact tracing are ongoing and urged those who attended the mosque convention, held from Feb 27 to March 1, to contact the nearest public health centres.

About 16,000 people, 14,500 of them Malaysians, had attended the mass gathering.

He said the participants will be placed under quarantine for 14 days, as provided under section 15 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

MORE TO COME



