Mosques, surau in Perak and Terengganu urged to carry out disinfection

LUMUT: The Perak Health Department has urged the management of mosques and surau in the Manjung district to carry out disinfection activities after two suspected cases of Covid-19 infections were reported.

“They are only suspected cases but preventive action must be taken,” department director Dr Ding Lay Ming said in a statement today.

Dr Ding was commenting in response to WhatsApp messages circulating since yesterday that the two people in Manjung were said to be participants of the ‘tabligh’ (religious outreach) rally held from Feb 28-March 1 at the Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur.

In KUALA TERENGGANU, the state religious affairs department has urged all mosques and surau to take the initiative to conduct disinfection activities to curb the spread of the virus.

Terengganu religious affairs commissioner Mat Azmi Arshad said although the state had yet to record any cases, implementing preventive measures was very important.

“Besides that, it is hoped that the management of all mosques and surau are more observant of the congregation, advising those who are not healthy to go for a health check-up immediately,” he told Bernama.

On the closure of a ‘madrasah’ (religious school) in Kuala Terengganu allegedly due to Covid-19, he said members of the public need not panic as the authorities had taken appropriate action.



