PM for top-level meeting on Covid-19 tomorrow

JOHOR BAHRU: A special government meeting on Covid-19 will be held tomorrow to discuss further measures needed to contain infections, following the rise in the number of cases to a total of 428 so far.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and representatives of the health and defence ministries are expected to attend, Health Minister Dr Adham Baba said here.

He said Malaysia had entered the ‘late containment’ phase of controlling the pandemic, and powers under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act would be used on people who have refused to come forward for Covid-19 coronavirus testing.

He said a total of 6.8 million people had undergone health screening at all entry points in Johor since January and no positive case of Covid-19 had been detected.

He said that premises where there have been confirmed cases of infections should be closed without waiting for instructions from the ministry.



