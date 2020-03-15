RM600,000 lost to e-wallet scam in Kedah, say police

ALOR SETAR: Scammers are offering between RM100 and RM300 in cash to people who are opening an e-wallet account, police say.

Kedah Commercial CID chief Elias Omar said the cash offer was the latest method being used in Kedah since January.

The scammers prey on people from low-income groups or drug addicts, asking for their identity card details to help register e-wallet accounts.

“The victims are promised instant cash of between RM100 and RM300 if the e-wallet registration is successful.

“The scammer’s agent will fill out the application form using the victim’s name and identity card number but using the scammer’s own phone number and address.

“This will allow the scammers to obtain the bank Transaction Authorisation Code sent to the victim, allowing the scammers to have access to the victim’s bank account,” he told a media conference here today.

He said the scammer would then impersonate the police or a court official and direct a different victim to transfer money into an e-wallet account that the scammers control.

Victimes of the scam have suffered losses amounting to total of about RM600,000 between January and February, he said.

As many as 50 people had provided their identity cards for e-wallet account registration but were unaware that their personal information had been misused.

Elias said two men, aged 23, have been arrested in Kuala Muda for soliciting identification card details from the public.

“One of them is a scammer-appointed agent and for each successful identification card, the agent received RM50 as payment. Six mobile phones, 13 SIM cards and six ATM cards were also seized.

“We are looking for another 34-year-old who is believed to be able to assist with the case and people with information can also contact the Kedah CCID or the Kuala Muda CCID.”



