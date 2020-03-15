S’pore tightens entry rules, Malaysians exempted

SINGAPORE: New entry restrictions have been imposed on travellers from Asean and other countries, but Malaysians and Singaporeans will be able to commute from both sides as usual.

The co-chair of a Covid-19 taskforce, Lawrence Wong, said a separate arrangement has been worked out for Malaysia because of the close proximity and high interdependence between both countries.

“We do need precautions to be taken, given the high volume of people and vehicles moving in and out of these checkpoints,” he said today.

Wong, who is the national development minister, said 200,000 people move across the land border checkpoints daily and a new 14-day stay-home requirement was impractical and would be very difficult and disruptive on both countries.

“We need to look at other precautions like checking their health. So discussions are ongoing between the two sides,” he said.

The new measures begin at midnight on Monday and affect all travellers entering Singapore with recent travel history to countries in Asean, or Japan, Switzerland, or the United Kingdom within the last 14 days.

They will be issued with a 14-day stay-home notice. The latest travel order applies to Singapore residents, long-term pass holders, and short-term visitors as well but not those in transit.



