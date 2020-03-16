All tourism ministry facilities closed over Covid-19

PETALING JAYA: The government has decided to close all public facilities under the tourism, arts and culture ministry until the end of April.

Tourism minister Nancy Shukri said the move was made in light of public health concerns and to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“All heads of departments and agencies have been directed to close and disinfect their public facilities,” she said in a statement.

The closed facilities include the Department of Museums Malaysia, National Visual Arts Development Board, National Heritage Department, National Archives of Malaysia, Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation, National Library of Malaysia, Department of Culture, Arts and Heritage, Malaysia Tourism Centre and Istana Budaya.



