Annuar Musa replaces Ku Nan as BN secretary general

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional has named Annuar Musa as the coalition’s new secretary-general, replacing Tengku Adnan Mansor.

BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the decision was made at BN’s Supreme Council meeting today.

“Tengku Adnan will remain as BN treasurer.”

Annuar, who is Federal Territories Minister, is also Umno secretary general.

Zahid also announced that Sahfri Ab Aziz will replaced Ahmad Masrizal as BN executive secretary.

Ahmad, a senator has been appointed deputy environment minister in Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration.



