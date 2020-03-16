Muezzin dies 22 days after he was set on fire with petrol

ALOR SETAR: A muezzin at Al-Hasanah Mosque in Taman Rakyat here has died of his injuries 22 days after he was doused with petrol and set on fire.

His daughter-in-law, Jarina Awang, 44, said Amri Budin, 65, died at about 4pm. He never regained unconsciousness after undergoing surgery a week after the incident.

“He had since been unconscious because many of his internal organs had failed to function properly,” she told reporters here today.

An unidentified person poured petrol on him and set him on fire when he went to the mosque for the call of Subuh prayers at about 6am on Feb 19.

Police arrested a suspect the same day. On Feb 23, the Alor Setar court ordered the man to undergo follow-up observation at the Ulu Kinta Bahagia Hospital in Tanjung Rambutan.



