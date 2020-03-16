Only sea, land crossings exempted from tighter entry rules, says Singapore

PETALING JAYA: Singapore has clarified that an exemption under new entry restrictions imposed on travellers from Asean and other countries applies only to sea and land crossings with Malaysia.

Commenting on a report headlined “S’pore tightens entry rules, Malaysians exempted”, the Singapore High Commission said the exemption does not apply to air travel between the two countries.

Under the new restrictions, people who enter Singapore with recent travel history to Asean countries, Japan, Switzerland or the United Kingdom will be issued with a 14-day stay-home notice.

The co-chair of the Covid-19 task force, Lawrence Wong, said a separate arrangement has been worked out for Malaysians using sea and land crossings because of the close proximity and high interdependence between both countries.

“We do need precautions to be taken, given the high volume of people and vehicles moving in and out of these checkpoints,” he said.

He said 200,000 people move across the land border checkpoints daily and the new 14-day stay-home requirement was impractical and would be difficult and disruptive on both countries.

“We need to look at other precautions like checking their health. So discussions are ongoing between the two sides,” he said.



