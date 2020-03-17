Bandar Kuching MP tests positive for Covid-19

KUCHING: DAP’s Bandar Kuching MP Kelvin Yii has tested positive for Covid-19 after coming into contact with Sarikei MP Wong Ling Biu who is currently being treated for the virus.

In a statement, Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen said Yii, who is under quarantine at Sarawak General Hospital, is “asymptomatic but in stable condition”.

He added that Yii had come into contact with Wong on March 2.

Chong himself, however, tested negative for the virus.

“The health department is currently tracing other possible contacts and sources of infection on top of his (Yii’s) contact with Wong.

“We would like to reassure members of the public who came into contact with him (Yii) not to panic but to continue to take the necessary precautions to avoid the spread of the virus,” he said.

Chong also advised people to maintain social distancing and home quarantine if possible, and to avoid unnecessary trips and maintain good personal hygiene.

On Saturday, Sarawak Health director Dr Chin Zin Hong confirmed that Wong had been admitted to Sibu Hospital as a Covid-19 patient.

Wong was said to have attended several political meetings in Kuala Lumpur from Feb 29 until last week following the political upheaval that led to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.

Later, it was also reported that Wong’s son, Jackie Wong who is a national athlete, also tested positive for Covid-19 after visiting his father at the hospital.

Wong’s political aide, Rinda Juliza Alexander, said in a statement that he is still undergoing treatment in the isolation ward at Sibu Hospital.

“Although his condition is critical, he is still stable,” she said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



