Covid-19 sees pre-Apec meeting postponed

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has postponed a three-day meeting of finance and central bank officials from Apec countries that was scheduled to start today because of the Covid-19 outbreak, a government spokesman says.

“The decision was made as a measure to protect the safety and health of all delegates as well as the secretariat,” the spokesman said in a statement, adding that no new date has been set yet.

Malaysia is slated to host the Apec or Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in November.

