Election-charged PPBM told to close ranks to fight Covid-19

GEORGE TOWN: A senior PPBM leader aligned with the current government has urged Malaysians to ignore their political differences as they fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Muhammad Faiz Na’aman, who is in the party’s supreme council, also urged PPBM members to ensure a calm party election process, while reminding them that Muhyiddin Yassin’s premiership was legitimate.

“You don’t need to be a fan of Muhyiddin or a supporter of the Perikatan Nasional government to help the country overcome this crisis,” Faiz said.

“All you need to do is to be a responsible citizen who is rational and mature to help the government of the day, directly or indirectly, to restore the country’s health and safety.”

He also urged candidates vying for various posts in PPBM not to exploit the medical crisis in their campaigns.

“It is not a time for us to be disagreeing on menial matters, attacking each other through friendly fires. We must look at Covid-19 as an invading army and the country being at war.”

Co-founder and former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad is seeking to return as chairman of the party, while his son Mukhriz Mahathis is challenging Muhyiddin for the president’s post, in PPBM’s first elections this June.

Delegates from 189 divisions will choose their candidates on April 18.

