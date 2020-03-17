Entrepreneurs, businesses owners want second stimulus package

KUALA LUMPUR: A coalition of associations representing entrepreneurs and business owners is urging Putrajaya to roll out a second stimulus package, following the government’s decision to announce a movement restriction order (MRO) in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its spokesman, Shahul Dawood, said the second stimulus package should be aimed at small-medium entrepreneurs, self-employed entrepreneurs and those who have been laid off.

Putrajaya announced on Feb 27 a RM20 billion economic stimulus package to mitigate the impact of the outbreak in the country.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced additional aid for those affected by the pandemic, including RM600 for workers forced to go on unpaid leave beginning March 1.

However, Shahul said the RM3.5 billion allocated for SMEs and entrepreneurs under the first stimulus package was insufficient.

“Even RM20 billion is not enough now, after the MRO, to get the SMEs on track.

“That said, I can’t tell how much we need now,” he added.

Muhyiddin also announced a partial lockdown of all public activities in the country from tomorrow until March 31.

This includes the closure of all private premises except for essential services such as water, electricity and transport.



