Income tax deadline extended 2 months

KUALA LUMPUR: The last day to file the various income tax return forms (BNCP) has been extended by two months from the original deadline.

The Inland Revenue Board (LHDN), in a statement today, announced that the move was to facilitate the submission of tax returns affected by the movement control order, which is to be enforced from tomorrow until March 31.

The statement said taxpayers are also urged to submit their BNCP forms and payment of tax via LHDN’s online platform, ezHASIL

LHDN said all its premises in the country would be closed during the movement control order period.

Taxpayers who have problems with income tax issues, especially on filling and submitting BNCP forms, can call the Hasil Care Line at 03-8911 1000 or 603-8911 1100 (overseas).

