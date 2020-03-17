Notify police first before balik kampung, says top cop

KUALA LUMPUR: Top cop Abdul Hamid Bador has asked those travelling interstate to notify the police before crossing borders.

He said this was to minimise travelling among Malaysians due to the restrictive movement order to be enforced from tomorrow.

He said Malaysians will need to notify the reasons for travelling to ensure people are travelling for crucial reasons.

“If people travel as they like, then the restricted movement order will be a failure.

“Inform the nearest police station and they will be given a document after informing the reasons for travelling.”

He said police will not allow anyone to go for holidays. This includes those who have bought tickets to go to Pulau Perhentian or Desaru or any other places, for holidays, he told a press conference at Bukit Aman.

He said they will fine tune requirements for those in the Klang Valley or other states who are picking up friends and family from the KLIA airport.

“People may need to travel to visit a sick family member, or for other essential reasons. But these should not include holidays,” he added.

“The risk of spreading the virus is high. We do not know who is infected and we may be opening ourselves to infection by travelling,” he added.

He told reporters the exercise will be a litmus test to see if Malaysians are willing to follow rules and regulations.

Hamid said Malaysians must know that the two weeks are not meant for families to go on holidays, with the schools and colleges closed throughout the movement control order, effective tomorrow till March 31.

“I urge everyone to cooperate. The police will cooperate. It will not take that long for the police to issue the travel document.”

Hamid said police will advise those who open their business or gather in crowds. They will explain on the need for movement control order before drastic action is taken under the law.

“We do not want to cause any hardship to anyone. Please understand and obey. This is not a curfew. They can go to sundry shops to buy their essentials.”

Hamid urged everyone to follow the rules as the government may have to resort to a curfew if the cases continue to spike after two weeks.

Hamid also reminded Malaysians not to spread fake news as action could be taken against them for causing a panic in the country.

“It is our responsibility to curb Covid-19,” he added.

He said police officers will be carrying out checks to ensure Malaysians abide by the movement control order announced by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.



