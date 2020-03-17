No need forms, says top cop after crowds swarm police stations

PETALING JAYA: Police have revoked a requirement that those planning to travel outstation fill up a notification form, following fears that long queues outside police stations could defeat the government’s plan to contain the Covid-19 virus.

Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said the public would not need to fill up a form before crossing state borders for the time being.

However, he asked the public to reduce their movements in view of the movement control order issued by the prime minister to control the spread of the Covid-19 virus. The order will be in effect from March 18-31.

“Instructions to fill in documents have been put off,” he said in a statement here.

In his original directive, Hamid said only those who needed to attend funerals, visit their loved ones feeling unwell, those needing medical attention and those who police felt had good reasons to travel were allowed to go outstation.

However, he said this was seen as a way to get permits to travel, which caused long queues outside police stations.

During his earlier press conference, Hamid had said police will not allow anyone to go on holidays as this defeated the purpose of having a movement control order to reduce the risk of others getting infected.

He said this travel ban included those who had bought tickets to go to Pulau Perhentian or Desaru, or any other places, for holidays.

