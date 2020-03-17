Sabah records 25 new Covid-19 cases, taking total to 82

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 25 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of patients to 82, the Sabah health and wellbeing ministry said today.

Lahad Datu remains the town with the highest number of cases at 23, with eight new cases detected today.

Tawau had five new cases, making a total of 16, Sipitang had three new cases, bringing the total to four, while Kota Kinabalu had three new cases, making the total 12 in the capital.

Beaufort has a total of four patients, with two new cases recorded; Kunak has a total of four cases; while Sandakan recorded one new patient, making it a total of five.

Semporna recorded its first case today.

Meanwhile, Sabah Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Junz Wong said there was enough food supply during the two-week movement control period as long as hoarding did not occur.

“There will always be enough as long as no one panics or overbuys things.

“Food will end up rotten if it is stocked up for too long due to overbuying,” said Wong, adding that this may be a good time for Sabahans to take up a diet challenge.

Meanwhile, a quick survey at five major supermarkets in Penampang and Kota Kinabalu showed no signs of panic buying.

However, store workers said there was a shopping rush late Monday evening before the order was announced.

“Today, the crowd is much less. The first panic buying we experienced was on March 12, when the first case was recorded in Tawau,” said a store worker in Penampang Baru.

Meanwhile, several popular malls in Kota Kinabalu have announced they will close or remain partially open from tomorrow.

Centre Point Sabah, ITCC Penampang and Suria Sabah announced they would be closed in view of the movement control order. Imago announced that several stores listed under essential services would remain open.

Meanwhile, Kota Kinabalu City Hall announced it would cease distributing hawking forms for the upcoming Ramadhan Bazaar until the Covid-19 pandemic situation clears up.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



