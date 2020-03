PETALING JAYA: A 60-year-old man is the first person to die of Covid-19 in Malaysia, Sarawak’s State Disaster Management Committee said today.

In a statement, it said the man, a pastor from the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Kuching, passed away at 11am at the Sarawak General Hospital.

“The state health department is still in the process of identifying the source of his infection”.

MORE TO COME

