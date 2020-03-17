Selangor freezes Friday prayers for one month

PETALING JAYA: The Sultan of Selangor has declared a one-month suspension on congregational prayers in all mosques in the state, including the weekly Friday prayers, following similar moves in Perlis and the Federal Territories.

A statement by the palace said all activities including religious discourses at all mosques and suraus would also be frozen until April 17.

The sultan also said Friday prayers will be replaced with zohor prayers at home and that the azan or call to prayer will continue to be broadcast.

The palace said these measures are in line with the movement control order announced by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin last night.

Muhyiddin had announced a ban on mass gatherings for religious, sports, social and cultural activities and the closure of schools, government and business premises from tomorrow until March 31.

Only essential services and supermarkets, public markets, sundry shops and mini markets will remain open.

“The sultan also advises the people of Selangor against gathering at public places, especially if they are showing symptoms of Covid-19.

“His Majesty urges all Muslims in Selangor to pray for their own well-being, their family and the people of state,” the palace said, adding that the people should abide by the movement control order to prevent the spread of the virus.

“His Majesty prays that the situation will return to normal and that all people receive God’s protection and are kept safe from any harm.”

