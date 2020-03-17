Stop holding press conferences for now, urges Kuching journalists association

KUCHING: The Kuching Division Journalists Association (KDJA) has urged ministers, parties, associations and event organisers to refrain from holding face-to-face press conferences for now due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Its president, Jacqueline Impi, said instead of holding press conferences, information could be shared to the media via press statements or through Facebook live streaming.

“We hope that by doing so, we can minimise any unnecessary risk for both media practitioners and the parties involved.

“We seek the cooperation of everyone during these trying times,” she said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Sabah Journalists Association (SJA) president Muguntan Vanar urged local media practitioners to practise the highest standard of hygiene as they were at risk of contracting the virus as they meet a lot of people daily.

Earlier today, it was reported that a part-time employee of Bernama Radio had been tested positive for Covid-19.

The employee has been admitted to the Sungai Buloh Hospital and is reported to be in a stable condition.

Its chief editor, Mokhtar Hussain, said the news agency had undertaken disinfection of its headquarters and that Bernama would continue to carry live updates and announcements on the Covid-19 situation.



