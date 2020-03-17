Travel ban includes Malaysians working in Singapore, says immigration DG

PETALING JAYA: The Immigration Department has confirmed that the travel ban announced by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to contain the spread of Covid-19 will include Malaysians who commute to Singapore and Thailand for work.

In a text to FMT, immigration director-general Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the ban will be enforced from tomorrow until March 31.

Earlier today, former transport minister Loke Siew Fook voiced concern over the job security of over 300,000 Malaysians who work in Singapore and commute on a daily basis.

Singapore’s Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing has said the republic’s government agencies and trade associations are ready to help employers provide temporary accommodation there for their Malaysian workers.

Last night, Muhyiddin announced a ban on mass gatherings for religious, sports, social and cultural activities and the closure of schools, government and business premises from tomorrow until the end of the month.

Only essential services and supermarkets, public markets, sundry shops and mini markets will remain open.



