Fire scare at hospital treating Covid-19 patients

KOTA KINABALU: A minor fire caused by a malfunctioning air-conditioning unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital I, where Covid-19 patients are receiving treatment, forced hospital workers to leave their stations momentarily today.

The Kota Kinabalu fire station said it received a distress call at 4.05pm and deployed five engines with 22 men to the scene.

An officer in charge of the operation said the fire started after the coil of an air-conditioner on the fourth floor in one of the hospital’s buildings caught fire.

It triggered the fire alarm, causing hospital staff to leave the building and assemble at the hospital compound.

“The fire went out after one of the hospital staff turned off the air-conditioner’s switch,” the officer said.

Pictures and a video of the incident went viral on social media.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

