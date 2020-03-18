Health ministry calls Covid-19 test kit ‘fake news’

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has described a new rapid test kit for the Covid-19 virus “fake news”.

In an announcement on its website yesterday, MyEG had said the public may purchase their own home test kit from the service provider.

It said the Covid-19 Rapid Test Kit would give instant results using blood samples. “You can get the results within 15 minutes, no requirement for samples to be sent to laboratories,” it said.

MyEG claimed the test kit was developed by a leading diagnostics company and widely used in China as it was approved by their local health authorities.

However, the ministry said in a Facebook post it was “fake news”. It attached to its post a screenshot of the MyEG announcement of the test kit, which it stamped “palsu” and “fake”.

In response, MyEG said it was awaiting approval from the ministry for the product. “It is still pending certification from the ministry of health at this point in time,” it said in a statement today.

It said the rapid test kits had not only been cleared by authorities in China and also in Europe.

The company said the kits were intended to be a simple option to increase testing for early detection among Malaysians.

