Over 1,000 Malaysians stranded in 18 countries

PETALING JAYA: Some 1,100 Malaysians are stranded in 18 countries around the world due to travel restrictions and flight cancellations, checks by FMT with diplomatic sources have revealed.

Almost one-third of them are currently in India, Uzbekistan and Morocco.

“Most reports have been about Malaysians stuck in India, Italy and China,” said the source. “There are many more in other countries and hopefully they will all be able to return soon.”

It is understood that the other countries include Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, Spain and Australia.

This comes amid reports that 274 Malaysians stranded in major Indian cities, protested Indian authorities’ move to cancel their flights, a decision blamed on the Malaysian government.

But Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said Malaysia had never barred its citizens returning home, only that they are required to undergo health checks and a 14-day self-quarantine on their return.

The requirement is spelt out under Putrajaya’s movement control order (MCO) announced on Monday, as health authorities fight a new wave of Covid-19 cases which this week claimed its first two casualties.

Hishammuddin had earlier said Wisma Putra’s Covid-19 task force was working hard to ensure the return of Malaysians stranded overseas.



