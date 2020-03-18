Report those who violate movement control order, says home ministry

PETALING JAYA: The home ministry has called on the people to report those violating the movement control order (MCO) which came into effect today.

This comes amid reports of people openly defying the MCO to eat in restaurants and to visit parks.

“Please report any violation of the MCO to any home ministry operations room or nearest police station,” the ministry said in a Facebook post.

Earlier today, FMT reported that the Kuala Langat District Council had to order people to disperse from a morning market after some 30 traders set up shop for business.

The council said it would report further violations of the MCO to the police.

The MCO is aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19 and prohibits mass gatherings at religious, sports, social and cultural activities until March 31.

Schools, government and business premises are also closed, and only essential services and supermarkets, public markets, sundry shops, and mini markets will remain open.

Restaurants are allowed to stay open but only to cater to takeaways and deliveries. Dining-in is not permitted.

