RM100,000 in losses as gathering ban hits couple’s wedding plans

GEORGE TOWN: Wedding receptions are among the casualties of the ban on gatherings to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, and would-be brides and grooms may be looking at losses of thousands of ringgit in preparation costs.

One such couple was planning a grand wedding and, according to the groom, they may be seeing about RM100,000 going down the drain.

The 32-year-old banker, who wanted to be quoted only as Singh, told FMT the plan was to have a pre-wedding ceremony, the tying of the knot in a Gurdwara and a dinner reception on separate days at the end of this week. These would now have to be postponed indefinitely, he added.

Apart from the RM100,000 he and his fiancee had already spent, he said, thousands more had been lost by relatives from the cancellation of their flights and hotel stays.

Singh said he was negotiating with florists, musicians, caterers and other vendors for refunds or an agreement to reschedule their services.

“The hotel hosting the dinner reception has graciously offered to reschedule it for another date, but as for the other vendors, money has been paid and I am not sure if I can get some back,” he said.

Prior to the government’s announcement of the two-week movement restriction order, he added, the hotel had offered to provide temperature sensors at the door.

“It even offered to give masks for the guests and free hand sanitisers. We were happy about the arrangement.

“Now that there’s a lockdown of sorts, we are trying to stay positive and don’t want to think too much about it.

“For the safety of my family and guests, it could be a good call to postpone this, after all.”

He said a honeymoon to Australia had also to be postponed, but not all is lost as Malaysia Airlines has offered to reschedule it for free.



