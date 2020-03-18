Safety gear and no media at Covid-19 victim’s funeral

JOHOR BAHRU: The body of a 34-year-old Malaysian man, one of Malaysia’s first two Covid-19 fatalities, was buried at a Muslim cemetery here last night.

The remains of the victim arrived from the Sultanah Aminah Hospital at 8.16pm.

About 10 men dressed in personal protective gear carried his remains on a stretcher.

No one including the media was allowed near the cemetery until the funeral was completed.

The man was diagnosed with a fever on March 5, and received treatment at Hospital Permai in Johor Bahru on March 12 after he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

His condition deteriorated and he was admitted to the intensive care unit before his death.

