Sarawak state assembly to sit for only 1 day on April 13

KUCHING: The first meeting of the fifth session of the 18th Sarawak Legislative Assembly will be held for only one day on April 13.

The assembly secretariat said the decision was made following the Covid-19 outbreak in the state.

“The opening and dinner ceremony will not be held on that day,” it said.

The secretariat said visitors would also not be allowed to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Only the media and administrative staff, including political secretaries, assemblymen and heads of department, are allowed to attend the sitting,” it said.

Earlier today, Sarawak confirmed five new Covid-19 cases, taking the total to 50.

Yesterday, it was reported that a 60-year-old pastor from the state, David Cheng, was the first patient in the country to succumb to Covid-19.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



