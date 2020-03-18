Stay put where you are, PM tells Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has appealed to Malaysians not to go back to their hometowns throughout the movement control order (MCO) which begins today.

“Stay at home, and protect your family, and yourself,” he said in a special address just two days after announcing the MCO, which expires on March 31.

Muhyiddin said the mass movements of people would defeat the purpose of the MCO to contain the virus.

“I seek your cooperation, for these two weeks only. We want to break the chain of infection of this virus, so that the number of those infected will decrease,” he said.

Muhyiddin said if the virus failed to be contained, the government would have no choice but to extend the duration of the MCO.

