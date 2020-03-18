Transport ministry FAQ explains do’s and don’ts involving vehicles

PETALING JAYA: The transport ministry clarified today that lorries carrying construction material are not allowed to be on the roads while the government’s movement control order (MCO) is in effect.

In a FAQ (frequently asked questions) sheet, it said only lorries transporting essential goods and food were allowed to operate as usual.

E-hailing services such as Grab and MyCar are allowed to operate, while train services including ETS and KTM will also go on but with reduced services during off-peak hours.

“All driving schools will be fully closed, so driving tests will not be carried out during the MCO,” it said.

Ports, with the exception of those handling cruise ships, would also continue to operate.

On the issue of flights affected by the MCO, the ministry said all claims related to flight tickets should be referred to the airlines.

Subject to terms of the tickets, the ministry said, the airlines could consider three options: postponing the flight to a different day, reimbursement in the form of points which could be used to buy a ticket to the same or different destination on a different date, or a refund of the cost of the ticket, inclusive of fees and charges.

The ministry said all domestic and international flights were subject to the restrictions set by the government from time to time and that there was no instruction to bar flights.

“The restrictions on movements only involve overseas travel for citizens, and for non-citizens it is allowed,” it said.

Meanwhile, the works ministry said critical construction and maintenance work were allowed under the MCO, but all other construction and maintenance projects were suspended.

Critical work refers to work that would cause harm to the public, workers or the environment if stopped.

Examples include repairs to slopes, potholes, and traffic lights; traffic management control; scheduled checks and repairs to lifts, travelators or escalators or other critical mechanical and technical equipment; repairs at critical service premises; upgrading work for facilities at critical service premises; construction of Bailey bridges at locations with collapsed bridges; emergency works that are stated in contracts; and other construction or maintenance work that would cause hazards if not completed.

Contractors for government projects may apply for an endorsement of their exemption applications with the control officers or project directors for government projects, it said, and private contractors may apply with the resident engineer or principal submitting person.

After getting endorsed, they may submit their applications to the relevant authorities such as the director of works; director of works for Sabah or Sarawak; director of the Malaysian highway authority; director of the water and sanitation department; or local or state authorities.

