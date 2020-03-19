Don’t go out to exercise, stay at home, urges health DG

SUBANG JAYA: Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has urged members of the public against going outdoors to jog or exercise.

When contacted, he told FMT that the message was simple and clear: people should stay at home as much as possible throughout the two-week movement control order (MCO) period.

Checks by FMT around Subang Jaya found that parks were largely empty except for a few users.

Most residents said they were unaware that going outdoors to exercise was discouraged during the MCO, adding that the small number of people around made it seem safe.

A resident, who only wanted to be known as Lim, said he was aware that exercising outside was discouraged, but maintained that it seemed safe.

“I’m running around, I’m alone and not close to anyone else. After all, it’s not an airborne disease, it’s spread through contact,” he told FMT.

Sukdev, who was taking a stroll with his daughter, said he thought it was okay to go for a walk outside since there was no contact with anyone else.

Aden, a young resident playing basketball, felt exercising outdoors should be fine as long as it was not crowded.

