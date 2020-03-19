Flying between now and March 31? 8 things you should know

PETALING JAYA: Here are eight frequently asked questions on air travel during the movement control order (MCO) period, as prepared by Malaysia Airports Holdings.

1. Will the airports stay open?

Yes, under the MCO airports are categorised as an essential service, so all our airports will continue to operate.

2. Are flights affected by the restrictions?

Currently, there are no restrictions on both international and domestic flight operations. Any decision to cancel flights will be at the discretion of the airline companies. Passengers are advised to check with the respective airline companies on your flight schedules.

3. Who will be allowed to fly out of Malaysia?

Malaysian citizens and Permanent Residents are not allowed to travel abroad for holidays during this period.

Malaysian diplomats serving abroad are allowed to leave the country.

Malaysian citizens and Permanent Residents holding work permit from the third countries who wish to return to their place of work will be allowed to do so But may not re-enter before March 31. You will be required to produce the necessary documents at the point of departure.

All visitors and foreign nationals are allowed to leave the country and shall not enter until further notice.

4. Who will be allowed to fly into Malaysia?

Malaysian citizens and Permanent Residents can return to Malaysia from abroad during this period.

Spouse and children of citizens holding long-term passes are allowed to enter the country.

Foreign diplomats serving in Malaysia are allowed to enter the country. Families of foreign diplomats are allowed to enter providing you are issued with a Dependent Pass.

All holders of Expatriate Pass, Student Pass, Dependent Pass, Temporary Work Pass and MM2H Pass are not allowed to enter Malaysia. If your pass expires while in your respective countries, you will be allowed to enter once the MCO is lifted.

Please note that all entries into Malaysia will have to undergo health screening at the point of entry and subsequently self-quarantine for the next 14 days. Airline and cargo crews including private jets are required to go through health screening before immigration clearance.

5. Will international passengers be able to transit at our airport?

Transit and connecting flight passengers who do not require immigration clearance are allowed to board your connecting flights. You need to check with your airline to ensure that your checked-in luggage is transferred to the connecting flight to reach the final destination.

Please note that inter-terminal (KLIA-klia2 or klia2-KLIA) transit will not be possible during this period.

6. Can Malaysians or foreign visitors (who are currently in Malaysia) from Peninsula Malaysia fly to Sabah or Sarawak, and vice versa?

No, Malaysians and foreign visitors (who are currently in Malaysia) are not allowed to fly from Peninsula Malaysia to East Malaysia and vice versa.

However, for Sabahans and Sarawakians who are already in West Malaysia before the MCO implementation and wish to return to their respective states, they will be allowed to do so.

They are required to show their previous flight ticket and IC/passport to clear immigration. The same applies to those from Peninsula Malaysia who are currently in Sabah or Sarawak and wish to return to Peninsula Malaysia.

7. Are the shops, services and F&B outlets at the airport open during this period?

Under the MCO, only pharmacies, supermarkets and convenience stores selling essential items are allowed to open at the airport. While dine-in or eat-in are not allowed at the F&B outlets, you may order take-aways for your convenience.

8. Can I get to the airport via public transport?

Under the MCO, transport services are categorised as essential services so all public transport service to and from the airport is available. However, their operation frequency may be reduced. Please check with the respective service providers on their schedule.



