Kit Siang calls for unity in fight against Covid-19

PETALING JAYA: DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang today urged Malaysians to put aside their differences in the struggle to combat the Covid-19 outbreak which has claimed two lives in the country so far.

In a statement, he said while Malaysians should not have lost “the containment war”, they must win “the mitigation war”.

“[This] is why this is not the time for fault-finding, as all Malaysians, regardless of race, religion, politics or socio-economic background, must unite as one people to overcome the Covid-19 crisis,” the Iskandar Puteri MP added.

Yesterday, the government said a total of 790 people had tested positive for the virus so far.

It also confirmed 117 new cases, 80 of which were linked to the Sri Petaling mosque cluster where some 16,000 people, including 1,500 foreigners, were reported to have attended a tabligh gathering.

Worldwide, the Covid-19 pandemic has led to over 8,000 deaths and close to 200,000 cases of infection.

Lim urged the Cabinet to make the crisis its top priority, saying ministers should focus on what they could do with their ministries to help “win the war against Covid-19”.

He said the Cabinet should hold daily meetings until the crisis has passed, so that Malaysians could be informed of day-by-day developments in the situation.

He also said Muhyiddin Yassin should make live telecasts on a daily basis, adding that the prime minister’s second telecast last night should have been done by midday Tuesday to show that the government was on top of the crisis.

