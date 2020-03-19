Those who ignore warnings to stay home face arrest, say KK cops

KOTA KINABALU: Police have doubled their daily patrols and mounted extra roadblocks in the city to ensure that people observe the movement control order (MCO).

At the same time, city police chief Habibi Majinji warned that his men would not hesitate to take stern action, including arrest, against those who continually ignore warnings to stay at home.

Habibi said the patrols were being undertaken by the mobile police vehicle (MPV) and motorcycle patrol (URB) units with the assistance of City Hall personnel.

During the patrols, he said, several business premises were found still open and were told to shut.

“These efforts will be intensified,” he said, adding that most of the premises took the police advice to close for business.

Habibi said the roadblocks were being set up to advise people to stay home and not take advantage of the order “by moving around with no purpose”.

“So far, police have only given such advice, but if people are still stubborn, we will issue warnings. If they continue to ignore the warnings, we will not hesitate to take drastic action such as making arrests,” he told reporters last night.

“We have nine police stations in the Kota Kinabalu district which will monitor the situation until we are convinced the community is following the MCO,” he said.

Habibi also reminded the public not to spread fake news on social media, and warned that action would be taken against those who caused panic or disrupt public order by disseminating unverified information.

If found guilty, they may be jailed up to two years or fined, or both, under Section 505 of the Penal Code for spreading public mischief, he said.



